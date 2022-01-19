BENTON COUNTY – Deputies at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to indecent exposure reports around noon today near Old Inland Empire Highway and S Steele Road. They arrived to find a naked man spending time in a hay truck.
The man was identified as “David C.” Neither the truck or the property belonged to David, who was arrested on warrants. Charges are currently being sent to the prosecutor's office.
