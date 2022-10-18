The Nakia Creek Fire is now 5% contained. Fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle of interest for its possible connection to the fire.

VANCOUVER, Wash.-

The Nakia Creek Fire which started on October, 9, near Camas, has now burned 1,700 acres and is only 5% contained.

Clark County Fire officials have determined that the fire was "human-caused."

Officials are now asking for the public's help identifying a light-colored SUV that was seen in the area where the fire started.

Anyone with any information on the fire, or who can help identify the SUV should call the Clark County Fire Marshall's Office at 564-397-3320.