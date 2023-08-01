WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) released the name of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper involved in an officer-involved shooting on July 22 near Wapato.
According to the YVSIU, Trooper Josiah Hanks, a 6-year veteran of the WSP shot and wounded a 47-year-old Toppenish man suspected of driving while impaired.
Trooper Hanks was attempting to arrest the suspect when the man pulled a gun according to the YVSIU. Trooper Hanks wounded the suspect who was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The YVSIU's investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.
