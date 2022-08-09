SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday.
The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31.
Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots fired at 100 E. South Hill Rd.
They arrived to find one person with multiple gunshot wounds.
Sunnyside Police identified Ezequil Ayala,26, as a suspect in the shooting.
Ayala fled through an orchard on the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd and fired at officers.
Officers returned fire and shot Ayala, who died at the scene.
