NASA announces big plans for their future

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER -
NASA says it is on track for a test flight of its new rocket and putting people on Mars in the near future.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced at the Kennedy Space Center today their new Artemis Rocket is planned to make a trip around the moon.
Nelson outlined the budget approved by President Biden totaling $26-billion making the new budget eight percent more than last year.
Nelson says the budget gives them the chance to work on projects that include returning to the moon and a goal of reaching Mars by 2040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.