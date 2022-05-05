NASA astronaut from Richland to splashdown on National Astronaut Day

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION -
Richland native Kayla Barron has been in the International Space Station for six months and is now preparing to come back home during a splashdown on May 5, National Astronaut Day.
She boarded the space station in November 2021 and has been sharing pictures and experiences ever since.
While Barron and her two co-astronauts are technically preparing for landing tomorrow. But due to time zones, they will land while it is still National Astronaut Day in Barron's hometown. They are scheduled to land around 9:30 p.m. our time.
"Living and working aboard the International Space Station has been a transformative experience and an extraordinary privilege," said Barron on Facebook. "Part of me is ready to come home—I miss my loved ones dearly, and wouldn't mind sipping coffee out of a cup instead of through a straw—but part of me is having a hard time letting go. As our mission comes to an end, I've been processing a lot of conflicting emotions, but most of all, I feel grateful..."
You can follow her journey and updates on her Facebook page.
