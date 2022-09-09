RICHLAND, Wash.-
NASA astronaut and Richland High graduate Kayla Barron will speak at the Richland public library on Thursday, September, 15th, at 7 p.m.
The free event is part of the Community Lecture Series presented by the CBC Arts Center.
Space for the lecture is limited and guests will be accommodated on a first-com, first-served basis. The lecture can also be seen via Zoom.
Barron graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and earned a Master's Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Cambridge, before serving as a submarine Warfare Officer.
She was a member of NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station and spent 177 days in space.
