PASCO, Wash.- NASCAR Pit Coach Shaun Peet will speak at the Pasco Chamber of Commerce's Sunshine Luncheon on Monday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pasco Red Lion.
Peet, a native of Vancouver Island, Canada came to America on a hockey scholarship to Dartmouth. After graduating with degrees in Psychology and Sociology he played minor league hockey for eight seasons.
According to a Pasco Chamber press release after his hockey career Peet became a NASCAR pit crew member and has coached the Chip Ganasi Pit Crew Department and co-founded DECK Leadership. He is currently the pit coach for Trackhouse Racing and lives in North Carolina with his wife Jane.
Those attending the annual Sunshine Luncheon should RSVP through the Pasco Chamber of Commerce.
