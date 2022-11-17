RICHLAND, Wash. -
November 17th is National Baklava Day. According to Kenan Mehinovic, General Manager at Greek Island Cuisine, the dessert is a little bit of an art form.
"I think it's fun I think it's fun to come in here and kind of, you become an artist of the baklava," Mehinovic said.
He said it all starts with filo dough.
Between the layers of dough he pours oil and spreads it with a brush for the bottom section of the baklava.
He adds oil several times while layering the dough before moving up to what will become the middle section.
Filled with crushed up walnuts and almonds, the middle layer is where a lot of the flavor comes from according to Mehinovic.
The top is layered with dough much like the bottom before Mehinovic said, "we melt down some butter some olive oil and then we put it on top and we put it in the oven."
He says after it goes in the oven for about 20-30 minutes at 375 degrees they get ready to pour the syrup on.
"We pull it out we let it cool off and then we make our own syrup with some lemon some honey some cinnamon, sugar, water and we put that on top for kind of the final touch," he said.
They put chopped up lemons and cinnamon sticks on the top and he said the dessert has a creamy rich flavor.
