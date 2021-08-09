YAKIMA, WA - Reading can help people reduce stress, increase brain connectivity, and meet new friends all while reading a good book.
For the past 11 years, a group of ten ladies had met once a month to discuss their book of choice. After the height of the pandemic, they said they're just happy to be back together again.
"It's wonderful, it's so productive and if you're lucky enough to find a group of people like this, man you're blessed," said one member, Lucy.
Susan, Bev, Lucy, Sue, Shirley, and Linda make up the Radical Women book group, at least that's what Bev likes to call themselves.
These radical women really do care about the books they read.
"We laugh a lot, we talk about other things but we definitely always read the book and talk about it," said Bev.
And do they love to talk about them.
"We all have all our own perspective on what we read which is really good to hear cause I like to understand what I'm reading from everybody else's comments."
But their friendships go beyond the pages.
"Above the books, [are] our friendships," said Sue.
"We all go to dinner at Christmas, we do other things which is wonderful," said Bev.
These ladies are all retired but one, Sue Domis, who works at a local bookshop called Inklings. She said they all rely on her for their next month's read.
"You've never failed us," said Susan to Sue.
The Inkling Bookshop in Yakima is challenging local book lovers to a friendly bingo competition. Just read all the books on the bingo sheet in a row for the chance to win a prize. Kids can join too! Call for more information at 509.965.5830