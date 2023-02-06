WASHINGTON.-

National Burn Prevention Week is February 5-11 and the focus this year is on the prevention of burns from scalding.

According to the American Burn Association (ABA) More than three in 10 injuries admitted to U.S. burn centers are a result of scald burns – from hot water or other liquids, or steam and 60% of scald burn victims are under the age of 5.

“People are unaware of the impacts hot liquids can have on small children, particularly toddlers, as they start to move around and pull on things,” said Dr. Barclay Stewart, a UW Medicine burn and trauma surgeon at Harborview Medical Center.

Tips from the ABA to keep kids safe from scald burns: