OLYMPIA, Wash.-
February 5-11, 2023, is National Burn Awareness Week. This year's emphasis is on preventing scalds and burns.
A scald injury can happen at any age, however, children, adults, and those with disabilities are especially at risk according to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office.
According to a report by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), scald burns are the second leading cause of all burn injuries and can cause third degree burns almost instantly.
National Burn Awareness Week safety tips:
- Teach children that hot things can burn. Install scald prevent devices on shower heads and water faucets.
- Always supervise children in or near bathtubs.
- Before placing a child in the bath test the water, it should be warm, not hot to the touch.
- Place hot liquids and food near the center of a table or the back of a counter.
- Have a "kid-free-son" of at least three feet around stoves and other hot surfaces.
- Allow microwaved food to cool before eating.
- Never hold a child while cooking or carrying hot foods.
- If a burn happens treat it immediately with cool water for 3-5 minutes and cover with a clear and dry cloth.
- Get medical help if needed.
