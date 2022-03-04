KENNEWICK, WA - It's National Day of Unplugging, so make sure you set time aside to detox from your technology!
National Day of Unplugging is an observed awareness campaign beginning today at sundown and lasting until tomorrow at sundown.
The day was started in 2009 based on a Jewish custom for Shabbat meaning a day of rest.
This was the time when electronics were becoming more and more advanced.
The executive director of Unplug, Kim Cavallo, who told me this day is meant for people to spend time together and share electronic-free activities.
"We really look at it kind of like New Year's for people where you set resolutions for the year ahead…and this is similar to National Day of Unplugging. We're asking you to look at your relationship with technology and to think about your habits and maybe make one change this year," said Cavallo.
Those habits could include leaving the phones off the dinner table during meals, or even designating a room in your homes as tech free.
You can start your day by not looking at your devices right away after waking up, go out and make plans with a friend or two, have a family trip where no devices are allowed, go for a walk around town, or even visit a museum.
"Another thing to point out to people is to not do this alone…I mean if you have to be alone and you want to be alone that's okay but we this day started to bringing people together so we can help each other get healthier with technology," Cavallo explained.
You don't need to spend the whole day without your phone. Start setting a time frame as to what times and days you want to replace an hour or two of social media and scrolling through your phone or other devices.
For more fun ideas you can visit:
https://www.nationaldayofunplugging.com/what-to-do-collection
