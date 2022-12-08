WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was passed by the U.S. House on December 8, sending the legislation that would fund Washington state with more than $300 million for water infrastructure to the Senate. The NDAA includes the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), focused on investments for stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

If passed, the WRDA would authorize seven projects across the state, so long as grant recipients match 25% of federal investment.

“Our residents deserve strong, resilient water infrastructure ready to protect their communities and the environment,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who advocated for the WRDA inclusion in the NDAA. “Authorizing over $300 million in stormwater and wastewater projects in communities like Burien, Ellensburg, North Bend, Port Angeles, and others across the state will help protect homes and businesses from flooding and prevent dangerous runoff from polluting our natural habitats.”

A lion’s share of the funding, $200 million, would be allocated toward infrastructure projects in Chelan, King, Kittitas, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, according to a press release from Cantwell’s office. The money can be used for planning, design and construction purposes on projects based on drinking water, stormwater, wastewater and/or water conservation infrastructure.

Snohomish County would receive $56 million for habitat restoration and water supply infrastructure around Chinook Marsh. The area is 430 acres between Ebey Slough and Fobes Hill and has lost nearly all of its “historic estuarine habitat” due to drainage, diking and other efforts, according to the release. The water transmission line for the city of Everett will be relocated in order to protect the site using this funding.

The city of North Bend would receive $30 million for wastewater infrastructure. The North Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant is currently undergoing a major modernization project, according to the press release, which will double its capacity, improve employee safety and better protect the Snoqualmie River.

The city and the port of Port Angeles would receive a shared $7.5 million for stormwater management. Cantwell’s office reports that the current Port Angeles wastewater collection system overflows during storms because of insufficient capacity. The city of Burien would receive $5 million for stormwater management, addressing a specific six-block area experiencing frequent floods and septic failures. New stormwater infrastructure would be designed immediately for the project expected to take around three years.

The city of Bonney Lake would receive $3 million for water infrastructure needs. According to the release from Cantwell’s office, Bonney Lake has around $33 million in backlogged infrastructure and improvement projects, from increased water storage and supply to sewer main improvement. Ellensburg would also receive $3 million for wastewater infrastructure. The funding would improve the city’s collection system so it is no longer overwhelmed during storms that flood and damage residential, commercial and industrial buildings.