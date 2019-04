KENNEWICK, WA - National Drug Take Back Day is approaching, so gather up your unwanted prescription drugs and prepare to drop them off at a location near you!

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

To find a location where you can drop off your prescription drugs, click here: https://bit.ly/2cICP8z