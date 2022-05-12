KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Today is National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, a day to provide understanding and support for those dealing with the diagnosis. The incurable condition is not very well-known.
Therapeutic pain specialist at Mind/Door LLC in Kennewick, Dr. Irene Luc, spoke to NBC Right Now to answer some questions on the condition.
What is fibromyalgia?
Fibromyalgia is a mysterious disease involving joint inflammation. It has been studied for a while, with recent developments discovering it affects the brain. With fibromyalgia, the brain stops processing pain signals, leaving the body in a constant state of fight-or-flight.
What symptoms can people lookout for?
- Widespread body pain for over three months
- Tender points in muscles or achy joints
- Digestion issues
- Headaches
- Brain fog or depression
- Sleep issues/fatigue
Are there are particular causes or risk factors for fibromyalgia?
- Physical trauma (surgery, injury, etc.)
- Emotional trauma/stress
- Hormonal changes (pregnancy/menopause)
- Genetic or environmental factors
What should you do if you think you might have fibromyalgia?
Start with seeing your primary care physician. Fibromyalgia mimics other conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other autoimmune conditions.
If you test negatively for those conditions, Dr. Luc suggests finding pain management specialists, including a mental health specialist and nutritionist.
