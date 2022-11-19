National Guard activated amid deadly western New York snow storm that has dropped more than 6 feet of snow in region

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the activation of the National Guard Saturday to help with clean up in the historic and deadly snow storm that battered parts of western New York.
About 70 National Guard members were deployed to the badly-impacted southtowns, or the southern portion of Erie County, home to Buffalo, Hochul told NBC News affiliate WGRZ.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the National Guard was on the ground Saturday afternoon to "pickup and deliver people whom require dialysis," according to a tweet.
Intense snowfall continued overnight in the region, hitting Buffalo hard, Daniel Neaverth, the Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services Commissioner, said in a news conference Saturday. The rate of the snowfall is up to 3 inches per hour, he said.
The snowfall will continue to impact the Great Lakes region this weekend, with lake-effect snow, which occurs when arctic air races across the relatively milder waters of the Great Lakes.
Erie County received the brunt of the snowfall, where two men died on Friday after suffering “cardiac events” due to shoveling or snow blowing. In Orchard Park, southeast of Buffalo, almost 6 1/2 feet of snow had fallen by 7a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Hamburg, where the roof of a house collapsed due to the weight of the heavy, wet snow, received over six feet of snow, while southwest Blasdell had over five feet of snow.
Natural Bridge in Jefferson County had six feet of snow as well.
A little under 1,000 customers don't have power in Erie County due to the snowstorm, according to poweroutage.us.
Buffalo has had about 30 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. The daily maximum snowfall record in the city was also broken, with 16.1 inches of snowfall in one day on Saturday. The previous record of 7.6 inches in one day was set in 2014.
Mayor Byron Brown says snowfall is coming to an end early Sunday morning, but the city may receive up to 10 inches before then.
"Unfortunately it looks like more snow is coming," Brown said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. "We anticipate more snow to fall, roughly predicted, 8 to another 10 inches of snow across the city of Buffalo, ending somewhere around 1 o'clock in the morning."
Three warming centers were opened in Buffalo on Saturday where residents without power can seek shelter, Brown announced on Twitter.
