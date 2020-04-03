National Guard plans to help Walla Walla food bank

WALLA WALLA, WA- The Blue Mountain Action Council food bank will be getting assistance from the National Guard starting Saturday. 58 National Guard members will help package and distribute food between 500 to 600 households in need. This aid coming from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Governor's office.

With many of the food bank volunteers being older and having underlining health conditions the food bank hasn't been able to operate as smoothly. To help prevent the spread of the virus each guard member will be medically screened and put through an orientation before serving in the food bank.

"They are organized they know what they are doing they got that mechanism of recruitment  to fulfil our needs and they are getting medical screening," said Jeff Mathias the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank Director. "So they aren't going to bring in anything or transmit anything out so it is all about health and safety."

The National Guard plans on helping out the food bank through the month of April. They will be distributing food for families in need from 11-2pm every  Saturday.

