KENNEWICK, Wash. -
National Kick butt day is a day to promote stopping bad habits. With cigarettes being the leading cause for preventable disease, according to the CDC, it's one habit it recommends people stop doing.
In fact, The CDC's Office on Smoking and Health focuses on looking at how smoking affects people and tries to promote the most effective ways for people to quit.
The office says quitting can reduce the risk of diseases including 12 types of cancers and other diseases that can impact the heart.
It says nicotine can make it difficult to quit and recommends treatments to help remove the dependence gained from smoking tobacco. It says nicotine patches and gum can act as a replacement to smoking.
The CDC also has a hotline that gives free coaching and access to local resources at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 1-800-784-8669.
The national cancer institute created a website to help encourage people to stop smoking.
It has a number of resources and tools to help with quitting including an app called 'Quit Guide." The app gives advice on how to stop and a way to track how long you've been smoke free as well as how much money you've saved since quitting.
