National Night Out: Here's how your city is getting involved

It is the first Tuesday of August, which means tonight across the U.S., communities will come together to celebrate National Night Out.

This national campaign brings together neighborhoods and law enforcement to strengthen their relationship with one another, and help promote safety within the communities.

Kennewick will be hosting National Night Out from 5:00 to 7:00 this evening at Southridge Sports and Events Complex. Those details can be found here.

Pasco will be hosting at Memorial Park from 6:00 to 8:30 tonight. Those details are here.

Richland's gathering will be at the John Dam Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 this evening. Those details are here.

And West Richland's event will be held at Flat Top Park from 5:00 to 8:00 tonight. Those details are here.