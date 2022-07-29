KENNEWICK, Wash.-
In conjunction with cities across the region and nation, Kennewick will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, August, 2nd, at the Southridge Sports and Event Complex.
The free event runs from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. City Council, staff, and community organizations will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
National Night Out started in 1984 to promote community programs and anti-crime efforts.
Kennewick's National Night Out will feature:
Free food and drinks (first 1,000 people).
Free KONA ice (first 750 people).
Police and Fire vehicle displays.
Knockerball inflatables
Big Top the Clown.
The Southridge Sports and Event Complex is located at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick.
