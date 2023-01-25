RICHLAND, Wash. ---
Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes.
According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
Here in the Tri-Cities, Kadlec's Clinical Pharmacist at the Healthplex in Richland Justin Bell says Ozempic is available locally, but difficult to get a full prescription.
"They are in supply," says Bell. "Locally, we are still having trouble getting what all of our patients need."
Bell tells me the supply locally is better than it was in December but the shortage is making it difficult to supply patients with doses.
Ozempic, like any drug comes with side effects. If someone has Type 2 diabetes and are taking Ozempic, the side effects will look different than someone taking Ozempic without Type 2 diabetes.
Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist with Kadlec Carrie Swift tells me in either case the side effects aren't anymore severe than over-the-counter dietary supplements.
"Side effects can include nausea and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea," says Swift. "Some of the dietary supplements can cause some of those side effects as well."
Swift tells me there are other ways to lose weight without relying on drugs like Ozempic, or the less effective diabetic medication Wegovy.
Swift says Wegovy is primarily for weight loss and somewhat effective against Type 2 diabetes while Ozempic is the opposite.
Swift says there are more effective ways to lose weight and keep it off.
"If you're staying active while you're losing weight that helps protect your lean body mass," says Swift. "That can help keep your metabolism at a better weight."
While Ozempic provides some of the best treatment for Type 2 diabetes, Bell tells me the shortage requires pharmacists to provide patients with a less effective medication which can be harder on the body.
"Dangerous may not be the exact right word," says Bell. "It depends on how long they might have to go without it or how long for them to get in touch with their doctor."
Bell tells me switching drugs while having Type 2 diabetes can make it difficult maintaining blood sugar levels. Bell says the less effective drugs may not be able to match Ozempic through reasonable dosage and fail to prevent blood sugar levels from rising.
Bell tells me the local pharmacies are making sure people with Type 2 diabetes are getting the medication they need by verifying someone has Type 2 diabetes before filling prescriptions.
