TRI-CITIES: On IHOP Free Pancake Day, visit any IHOP restaurant and get a FREE short stack of our Original Buttermilk Pancakes.

You can donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

Each stack served on IHOP Free Pancake Day helps them flip it forward for kids in need.

The IHOP stores in Tri-Cities will be open from 7-7 today only.

They will be accepting cash and card donations.