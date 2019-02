NBC RIGHT NOW- National Pet Adoption Weekend Kicks off February 22 to 24!

Head over to any local PetSmart this weekend to adopt a pet looking for a furever home.

This is one of three events PetSmart holds each year, where several pet adoption groups hold adoptions.

The event runs from 11am-4pm at PetSmart (6807 W Canal Dr, Kennewick, WA 99336).

For more info head over to: https://www.petsmartcharities.org/campaigns/national-adoption-weekend