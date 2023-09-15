OLYMPIA, Wash.-September 15 is National POW/MIA day, a time to remember and honor Americans who were prisoners of war, as well as those who never returned home.
In honor of National POW/MIA Day Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued the following statement via social media:
"Today, we honor the brave men and women who served our country and never returned home. We are forever grateful for their service and dedication to our country. We're also inspired by their families' resilience, who have faced unimaginable loss."
