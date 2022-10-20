RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department (RPD) will host a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Prescription Take Back event on Saturday, October, 29.
Unused or unwanted prescription medications may be dropped off at the RPD at 871 George Washington Way from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As part of the National Take Back program, the RPD is partnering with Doctor's Pharmacy to help answer any medication questions the community may have at the event.
