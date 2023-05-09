TRI-CITIES, Wash.- May 8 is National Student Nurse Day a time to honor students who are pursuing careers in medicine.
NonStop Local spoke to two Columbia Basin College (CBC) nursing students about the process of becoming nurses and their thoughts on the Safe Nurse Staffing bill.
"Coming from a minority population I just felt like I could make an impact when it comes to patient care, patient education and I feel like I can help bridge that gap," said student Michelle Marin.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee recently signed the Safe Nurse Staffing bill into law to address the critical nurse shortage in the state.
"I'm really excited about this," student Martha Rutt said. "My superior came two days later and said there's been changes, Washington state is now putting these new laws into place and I think they're really amazing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.