YAKIMA, WA- Today is National Sugar Cookie Day and we went to see how Viera's Bakery makes and decorate their Pinterest perfect cookies.

Owner, Christina Viera said they use butter cream frosting and royal icing to decorate their cookies.

Viera's offers cookie decorating classes where people can learn "tips and techniques on how to hold the bag and the do's and don'ts of what to do and what not to do," said Viera.

Viera's Bakery Yakima is located at 516 W Lincoln Avenue.

They are open Monday through Friday at from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.