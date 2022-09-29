TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Thursday, September, 29, is National Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) day. The nationally recognized day commemorates 123 years of continued service by the organization.
VFW day is celebrated every year to honor those that have served our nation.
The VFW has a long-standing tradition of volunteerism in local communities across the nation. The organization's community-involvement includes sponsoring scholarships, holding career fairs, and promoting mental wellness campaigns.
Historically, the VFW was instrumental in starting the Veterans Administration (VA), creating the National Cemetery, and instituting the G.I. Bill, enabling many veterans to attend college.
Locally there are VFW posts in both Kennewick and Richland.
