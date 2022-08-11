National Vinyl Record Day: Celebrating in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, as the once-outdated method of music consumption continues to grow in popularity. There were over 19.4 million vinyl LP sales reported in 2022, according to data from Luminate. This is a slight increase from the year before, despite overall physical album sales dropping nearly 5%. In fact, the same Luminate study states vinyl sales have increased 361% since 2019.
New music from 2022 is seeing 27.4% more vinyl sales than new music last year. The most popular album so far is Harry’s House by Harry Styles, followed by SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo and good kid, m.A.A.d city by Kendrick Lamar.
Do you buy vinyl records?
There are several record shops in the Tri-Cities, including Rock n Roll Records & Collectables & Etc, Groovy Records and Adventures Underground.
Rock n Roll Records & Collectables & Etc is located at 323 W Kennewick Avenue and opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find lots of vinyls and collectibles of all kinds, like comics and coins.
Groovy Records is located at 105 S Washington Street in Kennewick. It is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Groovy Records offers over 100,000 albums, plus speakers and turntables, band merchandise, CDs and cassettes and more.
Adventures Underground is located at 1391 George Washington Way in Richland. The building is more than 10,000 square feet, full of books, comics, records, collectibles, model kits and more. Most of the operations offered are pre-digital age, like audiobook and record listening. The owners describe the business as “pretty much your local neighborhood bookstore, comic book shop, record store, and game and hobby shop.” There’s even a coffee shop inside. You’re welcome to pop in a record, grab a book and relax.
