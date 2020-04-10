PENDLETON, ORE. – April is National Volunteer Month, and even though many volunteer opportunities are on hold in the midst of COVID-19, Blue Mountain Community College would still like to take the opportunity to thank its employees who volunteer in their communities.

As BMCC’s district spans 18,000 square miles across eastern Oregon, employees volunteer in many communities. From scoutmasters to volunteer boards of directors to animal shelters, BMCC employees volunteer in a variety of capacities to support their communities.

“We like to say that Community is our middle name here at BMCC, so it’s important that our employees are engaged within their communities,” said BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier. “I’m so appreciative of the many ways our employees serve their communities, and they’re serving as wonderful BMCC ambassadors in the process.”

Here is a small sampling of BMCC employees and how they currently volunteer in their communities:

Shaindel Beers, English/Writing Instructor – Vice President of Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS; since 2014)

Tod Case, Projects & Reporting Accountant – Pendleton Kiwanis Club (30 years)

Matt DeGarmo, Criminal Justice Instructor – PAWS volunteer

Shannon Franklin, Executive Assistant to the President – Salvation Army (17 years) prepping/serving lunch on Saturdays

Anne Livingston, Director of Marketing & Alumni Relations – Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon; Oregon/Umatilla County Cattlewomen’s Association; Oregon Cattleman’s Association, Umatilla County Cattleman’s Association; Pendleton High School FFA Alumni & Friends

Ashley Masterson-Armichardy, BMCC Grant County Coordinator – Grant County Library Foundation Secretary; Reading group volunteer at local elementary school

Jean Reiher, Academic Department Specialist – Pendleton Bird Club webmaster, bird counter

Philip Schmitz, Geology/Physics Instructor – Pendleton Ice Boosters Coach (since 2012); City of Pendleton Parks & Recreation Citizen Advisory Board (since 2019)

Karl Schrader, Bookstore Manager – Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America Troop 700 (since 2017)

Adam Sims, Technology & Learning Support Specialist – SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotter for the National Weather Service, Pendleton Marianne Sipe, Public Relations & Marketing/Alumni Program Specialist – Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts of America Committee Chair (since 2017)

Tammy Short, Director of Early Childhood Education & Education – Pendleton Cultural Foundation Vice President; chaperone of Sister City Exchange; Impact Mentoring at Sunridge Middle School (since 2019)

Casey White-Zollman, Vice President of College Relations & Advancement – Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Board Member/Secretary (since 2019); Pendleton Round-Up Tough Enough To Wear Pink Campaign Co-Chair (since 2014); Pendleton Cattle Barons Buckaroo BBQ & Homebrew Challenge Planning Committee (since 2015)