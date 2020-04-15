Kennewick WA — National Volunteer Week is April 19 to 25, and the Central and Southeastern Washington Chapter of the American Red Cross honors its volunteers who are helping people in need, even during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergencies don’t stop, and neither do local Red Cross volunteers, who are still providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including home fires. In March alone, Northwest Region volunteers helped 240 individuals affected by these crises.
Due to this coronavirus outbreak, volunteers are providing relief services after home fires virtually, in coordination with local fire departments. Connecting with families by phone or video calls, we’re helping to provide support like lodging, health and mental health services, and emergency financial assistance, as well as link people to available recovery resources.
Here in Central and Southeast Washington, 239 people volunteer with the Red Cross by providing emergency assistance to military families, responding to home fires in the middle of the night and so much more. These individuals are also among the more than 300,000 volunteers who comprise more than 90 percent of the national Red Cross workforce.
“Red Cross volunteers keep our communities strong,” said Alex Dieffenbach, Northwest Region CEO. “We honor these true heroes who give their time to help people in need.”