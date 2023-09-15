Americans are already gearing up for the 2024 presidential election, and it'll likely be a contentious one. As Republican hopefuls stump for their party's nomination, there's a feeling of déjà vu in the air, with the lingering possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch.

Stacker examined U.S. Census data to show how registration changes depending on who's on the ballot and find which states had the lowest share of registered voters in the 2022 midterm elections. This article is part of U.S. Democracy Day, a nationwide collaborative on Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy, in which news organizations cover how democracy works and the threats it faces. To learn more, visit usdemocracyday.org.

Last year, more than 121 million Americans cast their ballots, recording the second-highest midterm turnout in two decades, according to Census data. Registrations were also up, with 69.1% of eligible Americans on the voter rolls, the highest level for a Congressional election since at least 1978.

But just because someone is registered to vote doesn't always mean they'll show up on election day. In 2022, voter turnout as a percentage of those registered to vote fell 4.4 percentage points from 2018.

The Census measures voter registration by the number of voting-age citizens formally enrolled on an official list of voters in their state. Not all citizens of voting age are eligible to vote; felony disenfranchisement laws, in particular, can alter the number of voting-age citizens who are actually able to cast a ballot and, therefore, register to vote.

Eligibility and how to register varies by state, with some making it easier than others. In North Dakota, for example, there is no formal registration process, and voters can show up at their polling place with proper identification, meaning everyone is automatically registered. In states such as Mississippi, voters must register at least 30 days before Election Day.