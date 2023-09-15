BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- In celebration of National Voter Registration day Benton County will be hosting walk up voter registration drives on September 19.
Registration drives will be hosted at several locations across Benton County.
Voters who attend the drive may register for the first time or update an existing voting registration.
Registration drives will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Benton County Voting Center, 2610 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Richland, Washington.
Benton County Administration Building, 7122 West Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Washington.
Benton County Auditors Office, 620 Market Street, Prosser, Washington.
Election day is Tuesday November 7.
To check your registration status you can visit Vote.gov
