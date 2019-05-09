UNION GAP, WA - The National Weather Service, in conjunction with Yakima County Emergency Management, will host Skywarn Storm Spotter Training the evening of May 16. The session is intended to educate the public on how to observe and report all forms of hazardous weather including tornadoes, hail, flooding, winter weather and more.

Storm spotters are a critical part of the warning decision process, supplying ground-truth reports of dangerous weather to the National Weather Service. The varied terrain of the Yakima Valley and adjacent foothills is a complex region with many potential weather hazards. this is why a pool of devoted storm spotters is so important, as it ensures the National Weather Service is able to effectively provide life-saving warnings when severe weather strikes.

Join the Storm Spotter Training session on May 16 at 6 p.m., at 2403 South 18th Street in Union Gap and learn how you can be a crucial part of making the public aware of the weather hazards that are common to South-Central Washington.

Visit weather.gov/pdt/spotterTraining for more details.