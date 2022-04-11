National Work Zone Awareness Week is underway; WSDOT to hold Go Orange Day

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 11-15 and the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking the public to wear orange this Wednesday, April 13 in honor of its crews.
The week is meant to honor anyone who died or was hurt in a work zone crash while raising awareness on the need for safety around work zones. On average, 670 people die in work zones each year.
Washington had five fatal work zone crashes on state roadways in 2021. 60 WSDOT workers have died on the job since 1950, with the most being from work zone crashes.
According to state statistics, nearly 94% of work zone crash killings involve travelers. WSDOT asks that everyone stay alert and cautious around work zones, not just workers.
April 13 has been dubbed “Go Orange Day.” While raising awareness for safety and supporting workers, people can take pictures in their orange attire, then post them with #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW.
WSDOT is reminding the public to follow these instructions when they approach a work zone:
Slow down and drive the posted speed.
Be kind.
Pay attention.
Stay calm.
