RICHLAND, WA - Getting a pilot's license is expensive, time consuming, and today there is not as much interest in it as there used to be as less people are wanting to become pilots.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there's been a 50% drop nationwide in people working toward their pilot's license since the 1980's.

Many companies are now focusing on getting more people to fly, especially women.

For local pilots Anne Anderson and Melinda Denton, flying was something they have always wanted to do.

"I took my first lesson in a little 152 and I got a grin on my face and it just hasn't quit. That was 25 years ago," Denton said.

For many women like Anderson and Denton, they did not know flying was something you could get into.

"I was taking a class in being a flight attendant, but I was bored out of my mind. I kept looking outside at three guys laughing and having a good time... as soon as the class was over I walked up to them and asked what are you guys studying and they told me they were working on their pilot's license. I said you could do that?" Anderson said.

The two became friends after meeting at a flight school five years ago.

After a flying trip to Australia and Africa, they eventually bought a plane together.

"I think to people it's not something they think about aviation as a whole especially the women we meet," Denton said. "I tell people I buy oil - not diamonds."

As women have been involved in aviation since the beginning, over the past few decades the population of female pilots has been at at standstill.

According to study in 2017 by Women in Aviation International, the number of female pilots has stayed at 7% nationwide.

"I'm kind of flabbergasted that more women haven't chosen to start a career in flying looking back if i had the option you know 45 years ago I would've done it," Denton said.

Denton and Anderson said over the years opportunities in flying for women have only increased.

"Today you can be at an airline, have children, go through pregnancies, and still maintain your aviation career. Where when we were starting out that wasn't an option," Anderson said.

In hopes to gain more pilots, companies are staring to offer scholarships for women interested in aviation.

Both ladies are apart of a local aviation group called the 99's which is working to get more women into flying.

Denton and Anderson say world of aviation opens the doors for so many new possibilities.

"It opens your eyes... it opens your world...it sends you to places that you'd never thought you would see," Denton said.