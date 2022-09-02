YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000.
Should Vargas be found, he will be extradited back to Yakima County to face one fatal hit and run charge. The maximum penalty for the crime is ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Vargas is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He's reported to be 5'6" and weighs 175 pounds.
The incident is still under investigation.
