TOPPENISH, Wash. — For Native American Heritage Month in November, Heritage University is honoring Native American elders for contributions to the Yakama people and community. The four elders being honored this year are Gil Calac, Carrie Schuster, Ted Strong and Tallulah Pinkham.
Heritage provided profiles on each recipient.
Chimshowa Gil Calac is a decorated war veteran and Paiute from Susanville Indian Rancheria in California. The press release says he spent two years as a Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services case manager, then helped at-risk youth at Fort Simcoe Job Corp. He’s currently a member of both the Yakama Warriors and the Yakama Nation Tribal Advisory Board. He led the effort in the state marking March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.
“Gil maintains a deep reverence for traditional values, which guides him in everything that he does,” said the press release.
Aiiyuttonmii Carrie Chapman Schuster is a Heritage University alumna and currently matriarch of the Snake River Palouse Tribe. She grew up learning from matriarchs on the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, according to the press release. Since then, she’s gone on to serve as a Yakama Nation court judge, Yakama Nation Review news director, educator and cultural ambassador, connecting Yakama people with global tribes.
“At each step, [Schuster] works to prepare those she serves to find their place in their community, to be rightful stewards over the land and people, and to respect the generational teachings of those who came before,” said the release.
Taninsh Ted Strong is a 4/4 enrolled Yakama who has a seasoned history strengthening tribal sovereignty across the country, according to Heritage University. He designed the first computer network that linked Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota tribes in the 70s. He moved on to restructure the Yakama Nation administration and financial system, keeping the tribe in control instead of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Strong also served as executive director of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and as Chief Judge for the Yakama Nation.
“President Clinton appointed Taninsh to the President’s Council on Sustainable Development, where he advocated for social equity, economic vitality, and environmental justice,” said Heritage University’s press release.
Cawmit Tallulah Pinkham is a fully-enrolled Yakama who reportedly “has a heart” for those struggling with mental illness, addiction and abuse. She advocated for patients at Indian Health Services for over two decades, getting to know them on a human level in order to connect them to the best services and programs, according to the release. She also worked with the Native Women’s Association to support the Indian Child Welfare Act.
“[Pinkham] encouraged patients to learn the traditional practices of their culture and family as a way to find connection and purpose in their lives,” said Heritage.
The four elders will be recognized at the Honoring Our Elders ceremony on November 9 at an invite-only event on the Heritage campus. Their stories are told in a full-page advertisement in the Yakama Nation Review all month, then framed for permanent display in the Violet Lumley Rau Building.
