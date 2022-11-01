KENNEWICK, Wash.-
November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the significant contributions first Americans made to the establishment and development of the United States.
Native American Heritage Month was first proclaimed by a joint session of Congress in 1990 and has been proclaimed under similar declarations since 1994.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Big Library Read, a global ebook club is reading "A Snake Falls to Earth" by Darcie Little Badger.
The book is available in ebook format and physical format through the Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Sarah Johnson, a Librarian with the Mid-Columbia Libraries is showcasing book collections by Native American authors throughout November.
"We have a lot of books by Native American authors and you're going to find them all over the library. We have picture books, graphic novels, young adult, this is a book of poetry, there's something for everyone," Johnson said.
