Toppenish, WA - A Native American restaurant is now open in Toppenish. A&B Native American Cuisine serves everything from Native American tacos to fried bread and other traditional native recipes.
A&B cuisine started out as food truck two years ago and the building they are in now in sort of fell into the owner's laps. The woman who owns the building reached out to them after hearing about their food truck and asked if they'd like to lease the space. She had two other people interested, but wanted a Native American restaurant to open in the area.
Now the co-owners Travis Bob and Andrea Moore are preparing for their grand opening Pow Wow tomorrow.
"Blessing. It's such a blessing. The customers really pushed us and put faith in us and supported us the whole time all these years," they said.
Travis Bob said it was his dream to start selling food and when he lost his job his finance supported him through everything. They started off with a few coolers and a tent.
"Whatever gets thrown at us we've gotten over it. We're always striving, whatever bump comes we take it and we keep going," Bob said.
Now they're grateful that they've been able to open a restaurant and have more consistent hours.
"I can't explain it, it's just super exciting, the word spreads out about how good the food is and consistency is our thing. We always want to stay the same with the quality of food," Bob said.
Now that Bob has made his dream a reality, he wants to help others. Bob has a criminal record and knows how hard it is to find a job with one. For a time when he got out of prison, he was working at Wendy's. He worked hard, but because of his criminal record, he was told he couldn't get promoted. Bob wants to help people in similar situations and people experiencing homelessness.
"We're able to hire other people and give them second chances and you know times are rough and we have people that come here and with that type of support we are able to pay others so they can take care of their family so we're blessed with that too," Bob said.
A&B Native American Cuisine is open 12-8pm Monday through Friday and is located at 208 S Toppenish Ave.
Their Grand Opening Pow Wow will start at 1:30p.m. in front of the restaurant. The Black Log Singers and traditional dancers will attend the Pow Wow. You can also expect some of their traditional Native American dishes.