OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The first Native and Strong Lifeline in the nation is now live in Washington state.
The lifeline launched as part of 988, the national suicide and crisis prevention hotline.
The Native and Strong Line is dedicated to serving American Indian and Alaska Native Communities and is operated by Volunteers of America (VOA) Western Washington.
"It is exciting to be launching the Native and Strong option for American Indians and Alaska Native citizens in Washington state. The opportunity has been needed to meet the crisis needs of our people for many years," said Marilyn M. Scott, Chairperson of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribes.
Native and Strong is available for anyone who calls 988 and is specifically designed for Native communities.
Calls are answered by Native crisis counselors who are fully-trained in crisis intervention and support.
Native and Strong is integrated into the national 988 lifeline so that when someone calls from a Washington area code an automated greeting will provide options, now including pressing 4 for the Native and Strong line.
"We applaud the Washington state Department of Health recognition of these challenges and of the need for our people to receive culturally appropriate care in times of crisis," said Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe.
