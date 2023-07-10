RICHLAND, Wash.- Native youth are invited to explore higher education at WSU Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ny'ehe is a free camp open to American Indian/Alaska Native high school age students and young adults interested in learning about college opportunities.
The QR code can be scanned to register for the event and more information is available through WSU.
A light breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided and workshops will cover the following topics:
- Traditional ecological knowledge (Tek) shaping tech.
- Traditional games workshop.
- An Indigenous futures lab visit.
- Indigenous video games and VR.
- College 101: admissions and financing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.