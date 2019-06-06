Natural gas leak closes intersection in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - A natural gas leak has closed the intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Swift Boulevard in Richland Thursday morning.

Richland Police think a construction worker may have hit a gas line causing the leak.

No injuries have been reported. Surrounding buildings have been evacuated. The power to those building has been shut off.

City crews will be cutting the power at the intersection of Jadwin and Swift because of the gas leak. This could affect surrounding businesses. pic.twitter.com/Ns6pfg6y2o — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) June 6, 2019

Police say the closure could last up to 4 hours.

Cascade Natural Gas is on the scene helping.

Richland City Hall has been evacuated, but workers will be working remotely.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.