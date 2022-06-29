Naturalization Ceremony for 25 local immigrants

RICHLAND, WA – Today the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s (USCIS) Office will give 25 local immigrants U.S. citizenship.
Senior Judge Edward F. Shea will sworn in people coming from nine different countries in the United States District Court in Richland.
The nine different Countries include Burma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Honduras, Mexico, Philippines, Romania, Sierra Leone, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The Washington League of Women Voters and the local auditor’s offices will have representatives present to register the new citizens to vote.
The Daughters of the American Revolution will host a reception after the ceremony.
New citizens will be given an American Flag pin from the Sons of the American Revolution.
The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday June 29, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.