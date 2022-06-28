RICHLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office will be presenting 25 immigrants to US District Court Senior Judge Edward F. Shea so they can be sworn in as US citizens. The naturalization ceremony will be June 29 at 10 a.m. in the Courthouse and Federal Building in Richland.
The 25 people come from Burma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, Romania, Sierra Leone, Thailand and Vietnam.
Representatives will be there to help the new citizens register to vote. A reception will be held after the ceremony through the Daughters of the American Revolution. The new citizens will get an American Flag pin from the Sons of the American Revolution.
The courthouse is located at 825 Jadwin Avenue in Richland.
