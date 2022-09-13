RICHLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Office in Richland will swear in 21 new citizens at a naturalization ceremony on September 14. The immigrants will be sworn in before Judge Edward F. Shea at the Courthouse and Federal Building on Jadwin Avenue, starting at 10 a.m.
The 21 new citizens hail from seven different countries; Somalia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Philippines, India and China.
The citizens can register to vote with representatives from the auditor’s office and the Washington League of Women Voters. Following the ceremony, the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a reception for the new citizens. They will receive a pin of the American flag from the Sons of the American Revolution.
