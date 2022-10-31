RICHLAND, Wash. — On November 1, Judge Mary K. Dimke will swear in 28 local immigrants as U.S. citizens, according to a press release from the District Court in Richland. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Representatives will be there from the auditor’s office and the Washington League of Women Voters to help the new citizens register to vote.
The soon-to-be citizens come from 11 countries: Mexico, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Romania, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Tanzania and China.
Following the naturalization ceremony, the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a reception. The newly-sworn in citizens will get an American flag pin from the Sons of the American Revolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.