KENNEWICK, WA - NBC Right Now KNDU/KNDO is proud and humbled to announce that we have been nominated for this year's Citations for Outstanding Community Outreach category, with awards to be presented at the Emmys. This award honors exceptional community engagement efforts within our region.

NATASNW President Joan Cartan-Hansen says, “Just as with our professional awards, a nomination honors remarkable efforts by broadcast stations, both news and non-news, in the Northwest."

One winner for each designated market size within the Northwest Chapter will be awarded at the Emmy ® Awards on June 8. Each winning station will receive a plaque and each of the individuals listed will get a certificate.

NBC Right Now was nominated for the small market category, for outstanding community outreach demonstrated by our Shred Day event. The individuals listed for the nomination include: Cameron Derrick, General Manager; Jana Gray, News Director; Camille Hudson, Sales-Account Executive; Joel Klein, Creative Services; Tim Adams, Weather Forecaster; Lara Harmon, Executive Producer; and Tracci Dial, Anchor.

Other nominations:

Large Market

Be My Neighbor Week • KCTS

Home Team Harvest • KING 5

KIRO 7 Cares Project Paws • KIRO

Medium Market

KATU – Kind is Better • KATU

KXLY Extreme Team Diamonds & Dreams • KXLY

Small Market

Community Baby Shower • KIVI

IdahoPTV Teacher Community Program • Idaho Public Television

HOPE (Helping Others Persevere Everyday) • KOBI

Five Under 35 • KRTV