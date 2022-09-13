YAKIMA, Wash.-
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help finding Lucian Manguia, the 4 year old boy missing since Saturday night in Yakima.
The NCMEC is partnering with the Ring Neighbors App to help find missing children. Today Lucian will be featured on the App.
He was last seen in Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Saturday night. He was wearing a shirt with sharks on it and blue shorts. Lucian is 4 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.
Anyone with any footage or photos from the park on Saturday night should contact the Yakima Police Department at 1-509-575-6200 or the NMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.