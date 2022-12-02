NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair.

Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg Hubbard Park. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is 3’7” tall and weighs 47 pounds, according to the missing report. NCMEC created a photo of Lucian with short hair to possibly help lead to more information.

Lucian’s family has put up a $10,000 reward for information regarding the boy’s disappearance. The Yakima Police Department has continuously asked the public for any information, as few leads have brought any details.

Anyone with information about Lucian’s disappearance should contact 9-1-1, 1-800-843-5678 or YPD at 509-575-6200.